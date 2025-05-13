Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Auckland Writers Festival special: Ruth Shaw’s Three Wee Bookshops at the End of the World extract

By Ruth Shaw
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ruth Shaw, author of Three Wee Bookshops at the End of the World, is appearing at the 2025 Auckland Writers Festival.

Ruth Shaw, author of Three Wee Bookshops at the End of the World, is appearing at the 2025 Auckland Writers Festival.

To celebrate the 2025 Auckland Writers Festival, we’ve teamed up with some New Zealand publishers to showcase some of the authors who will be on stage over the festival weekend.

This extract is from Three Wee Bookshops at the End of the World by Ruth Shaw.

Shaw will appear in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment