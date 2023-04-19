The singer revealed her new album is like a "diary of the last few years." Photo / Getty Images

The singer revealed her new album is like a "diary of the last few years." Photo / Getty Images

Rita Ora has finally revealed the name of her upcoming album and it’s a touching ode to her husband, Taika Waititi.

Taking to Instagram the star posed in a light green blazer and matching mini skirt with her hair neatly pulled off her face as she likened the album to a “diary” suggesting it will be her most personal album yet.

Writing, “My third album ‘You & I’ will be out July 14th and is available to pre-order now,” adding, “This album really means a lot to me. It’s like my diary of the last few years, it’s my sound and it just feels so true to me and who I am today.”

She signed off the post by saying, “Enjoy my love story to you.”

The Daily Mail has reported the album is named after her husband and New Zealand director, Waititi.

The couple has kept their relationship relatively private since going public in March 2021 and rarely speak about each other in interviews. However, after months of wedding speculation, Ora appeared on Heart Breakfast in January to promote her single You Only Love Me and confirmed the rumours, “Yes [I am married].

“I am officially off the market people.

“I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been,” she said referring to the music video for the song which included a fake wedding that didn’t go to plan.

It came after months of speculation that Ora and Waititi had tied the knot in an intimate London ceremony with only their closest friends and family present.

She continued: “When the rumours came out is she, isn’t she? I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan … that’s not to say that is actually what happened.”

Asked about their special day, she gushed: “It was perfect. It was exactly, exactly how I wanted.

“It was nice and perfect. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes it was nice and sweet … Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”

Ora’s last album Phoenix came out in 2018 and was her first album since 2012. It included songs such as Your Song, Anywhere and Let You Love Me and while the album didn’t receive any major critical acclaim, it reached the top 20 in the New Zealand charts.