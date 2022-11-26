Rita Ora addresses rumoured rift with Rihanna

Rita Ora has addressed the reported tensions between her and Rihanna. Photo / AP

Rita Ora has spoken about the reported tensions between her and Rihanna following questions about her music career.

The singer sat down for an interview with Louis Theroux as part of his new BBC series, during which he brought up rumours of a feud with Fenty founder Rihanna.

Metro reports Theroux asked about her time with Jay-Z's record label Roc Nation, who Rihanna was also signed to.

"Why wasn't the music coming out?" he asked.

Ora said she didn't know.

"I was recorded for two or three years straight. There was a whole moment that was about to happen, I recorded a music video, and they scrapped it. I felt really disappointed like I'd let them down," she said.

Theroux then asked about the rumours of the rift with Rihanna.

"It's been reported that all the music was going to Rihanna – she was obviously the most established artist – she was getting first refusal on all the music, and she'd sit on songs that had been written.

"Either way, the result was you couldn't get a look at it, and she had a problem with you," he said.

Rita Ora says she's been 'nothing but a fan' of Rihanna. Photo / AP

But Ora dismissed any reports of ill will.

"I can't speak for other people, but I think publicly they always put women against each other," she said.

"I've been nothing but a fan and respectful of [Rihanna] and I always will be."

Ora also spoke to Theroux about her relationship with Taika Waititi.

She reportedly gushed about the New Zealand director, saying she "loves being in love".

The couple are rumoured to have married in August.