Ringo Starr to release new book of Beatles photos and stories

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, 81, will release a book about the band titled: Lifted: Fab Images And Memories In My Life With The Beatles From Across The Universe. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Ringo Starr, the drummer from one of the most popular music groups of all time, not to mention the narrator of Thomas the Tank Engine, is gearing up to release a new book.

The 81-year-old musician has been working on the project for a while - titled Lifted: Fab Images And Memories In My Life With The Beatles From Across The Universe - and the collection of Beatles' photos, stories and memories is set to drop early next year, with proceeds going to the Lotus Foundation. The foundation, run by Starr, supports a range of causes, including cancer, substance abuse and battered women.

The Beatles consisted of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Photo / Getty Images

Starr says of his decision to produce the book: "In recent years I'd gather these Beatles' photos that I didn't have and sometimes barely remembered.

"I thought how great it would be that we can lift these fantastic photos for charity, tell my true tales about what we four went through and make a great new book out of it.

"And the best thing is it's all for a good cause, because the money is going to our Lotus Foundation."

Meanwhile, Starr recently admitted he was surprised to learn his iconic band's streaming figures, while huge, were nowhere near the record set by US rapper, Drake.

He admitted he is "so proud" of the lasting legacy of the band's music, and he initially thought they were doing well with around "five billion" combined streams in 2020, until he saw Drake's figures.

The 35-year-old hip-hop megastar recently made history as the first artist to be streamed more than 50 billion times.

Starr said: "I'm so proud of the music we [The Beatles] made, I love the other three guys, but every generation has a listen to us.

Ringo Starr says of the idea behind the book: "In recent years I'd gather these Beatles photos that I didn't have and sometimes barely remembered." Photo / Getty Images

"As soon as they become teenagers if they're into music they have a listen to us. So every generation has their Beatles moments. That's how we carry on.

"I used to think we were doing really well because we sold and we streamed I think it was like five billion last year. Five billion streams. Get off. Then I look at Drake and he does that a day."

Starr reunited musically with former bandmate Sir Paul McCartney, 79, on a cover of the John Lennon track, Grow Old with Me.

It featured on Starr's 2019 studio album, What's My Name, and the music legend hinted he's always open to collaborating with his fellow Beatle.

He explained: "When he comes over, and I'm doing tracks I'll say I've got this track, I'd love you to play bass and he'd say, 'I'm coming into LA', and he'll come over and play bass and he is the most melodic."