Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Diana Wichtel on The Beatles: Get Back a long trip worth the time

4 minutes to read
The Beatles: Get Back a three-part documentary by Peter Jackson covering the making ot the 1970 album Let It Be.

The Beatles: Get Back a three-part documentary by Peter Jackson covering the making ot the 1970 album Let It Be.

By Diana Wichtel

Some saw potential in George but in 1964 it was Paul or John. I announced with the certainty of 13 that if I got a call saying Paul wanted to marry me — I had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.