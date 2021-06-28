Ringo Starr drops case against sex toy manufacturer

Ringo Starr (far left) has dropped the case. Photo / Getty Images

Beatles legend Ringo Starr has dropped a legal case against the makers of a male sex toy.

The iconic sticksman had challenged Pacific Coast Holdings and Momentum Management for trademarking their love aid as the Ring O, arguing it was too similar to his moniker and might confuse customers.

The Ring O is part of the Screaming O range, which also includes the Swingo, The Big O and the Primo, which have sold millions around the globe.

The suit was launched in 2019, with his legal team saying: "Consumers will likely believe that Opposer's [Starr's] newest venture is sex toys – and this is an association that Opposer does not want."

They argued a connection with the devices would harm his "name, likeness and brand" but have now settled the case.

Starr already has several trademarks associated with his name. Photo / AP

Starr's team argued he had used the name since 1962 and already owned seven associated trademarks.

Pacific Coast Holdings initially fought the claim and had accused Starr of being a "trademark squatter" and argued that their core audience would "not be of the generation to connect the item" with the rock icon.

The agreement means that the Ring O name can only be used for adult sex toys and desensitising sprays - and there must always be a space between the Ring and the O.

The firm also agreed not to "degrade, tarnish or deprecate or disparage" Starr's name or image, or make any innuendo to link the products to him directly.