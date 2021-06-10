Village vibe: Havelock North tops NZ in sex-toy sales spike

Havelock North topped the adult toy growth charts after sales shot up 401.47 per cent. Photo / NZME

A sex toy company has described Havelock North as the biggest growing area in the country for sales, up a whopping 401 per cent since Covid-19.

According to data released by Adulttoymegastore, adult toy sales are up 48.5 per cent across New Zealand since lockdown restrictions eased.

But Havelock North topped the growth charts after sales shot up 401.47 per cent when comparing sales figures from May 2019 and May 2021.

The Hawke's Bay village was followed by Cambridge, Tauranga, Lower Hutt and Queenstown.

Adulttoymegastore said Havelock North has the smallest population of the areas on the list, but the growth was "impressive" amid an "adult toy boom" caused by Covid-19 lockdown.

Locations with fewer than 500 transactions were not included in the list.

Adulttoymegastore owner Nicola Relph said the increased purchases are likely down to more Kiwis recognising the positive impact adult toys can have on their sexual health and overall wellbeing.

"People are talking more openly and positively about sex and self-pleasure," she added.

More than a quarter (26.22 per cent) of adult toy buyers from Havelock North were in the 25- to 34-year-old age range.

This was followed by 45-54 (17.51 per cent), 65+ (16.38 per cent), 55-64 (15.59 per cent), 35-44 (13.68 per cent) and 18-24 (10.63 per cent).

While Havelock North had the biggest growth, Napier and Hastings made the top 20 list of places with the most overall sales, ranking ninth and 20th respectively.

Havelock North ranked 14th.

Females made up 60.02 per cent of Havelock North visitors to the Adulttoymegastore website, and 39.98 per cent were male.

However, males in the village bought 19.62 per cent of products, and females purchased 80.38 per cent.

Havelock North's best-selling product was the Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation, followed by the bullet vibrator and condoms.