And a source previously explained that they always wanted to have kids who were “close together in age”.

The insider told People: “Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling.

“They wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond. They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time.”

Prior to that, a source shared that Rihanna is “all about motherhood” now.

The chart-topping singer has enjoyed huge success in the music and fashion industries, but motherhood has become her firm focus in recent years.

A source told People: “She brings the kids on every trip, including work trips. The kids come with her everywhere. She never complains that she’s tired. She seems to just love life.”

Rocky has also been hugely “supportive” of Rihanna since they became parents for the first time.

Rihanna is actually “the happiest” she’s ever been because of Rocky and her kids.

The insider shared: “They’re doing a great job raising their kids. He’s very supportive of Rihanna too.

“They’re both extremely driven and hard-working. He’s the same way – you’ll never hear him complain. They’re amazing together. Rihanna truly seems the happiest.”