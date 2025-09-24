Advertisement
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome third child, daughter Rocki Irish Mayers

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Rihanna has announced the birth of her third child, Rocki Irish Mayers, born September 13. Photo / Instagram, @badgalriri

Rihanna has given birth to a baby girl.

The 37-year-old singer has taken to social media to announce that she gave birth to her third child, Rocki Irish Mayers, on September 13.

Alongside a photo of Rihanna cradling her baby in her arms, she wrote on Instagram: “Rocki Irish Mayers.

