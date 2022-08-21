Ricky Gervais is taking no chances ahead of his upcoming London shows. Photo / Getty Images

Ricky Gervais has employed the services of extra security guards for his upcoming shows in the wake of author Salman Rushdie's stabbing on a stage in New York.

The Sun reports the 61-year-old comedian has added more members to his small security team to ensure nobody can reach him on stage while he performs at London's Leicester Square Theatre.

Gervais' added security measures follow the attack on Rushdie while he spoke at an event in New York earlier this month. They also come just a couple of months after fellow comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage in Los Angeles.

Gervais is playing the London shows to try out new material for another upcoming Netflix special, Armageddon.

He's previously been criticised for jokes he made about transgender people in his earlier Netflix show, SuperNature.

A source told The Sun: "Ricky isn't taking any chances. He has employed his own security guards for the gigs so he can have a laugh and relax in the knowledge that he's safe.

"He hasn't wasted any expense. They're the real deal and are positioned in the aisles and around the stage, keeping a close eye on audience members.

"The venue is also doing a lot for general safety as audience members are to be searched before entry and no glasses or bottles are to be served by the venue. It seems like everyone is taking precautions. It's necessary in these times."

Salman Rushdie continues to recover in hospital following his attack on a New York stage. Photo / AP

AP reports Rushdie's condition has improved since he was stabbed multiple times just over a week ago.

The author suffered nerve damage in his arm and significant injuries to his liver and eye, however his literary agent says he's been removed from a ventilator.

Hadi Matar, 24, has been arrested over the attack on Rushdie and has denied all charges.