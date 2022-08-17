The Gisborne-based festival has tens of thousands of fans show up every year to see in the New Year with an annual line-up that's included some of the biggest names in the music business.

It's become something of a rite of passage for energetic young Kiwis and music enthusiasts and this New Year's Rhythm and Vines is back - marking 20 years of its multi-day music festival, set among the grapes of Gisborne.

After being forced to cancel last year's event due to Covid-19, the 2022 line-up more than makes up for a year without the festival, which recently won Best Music Event at the NZEA Event Awards. And with 16,000 tickets already sold and over 100 acts scheduled across the three-day event, punters appear to be in for a memorable party.

Headlining the opening night are UK drum and bass legends Chase & Status, along with Andy C and a New Zealand exclusive performance from electronic producer-duo Camelphat, best known for their 2017 hit Cola.

And fans of house and disco won't want to miss artist TSHA, joined by Folamour, DJ Seinfeld, Barry Can't Swim and West Australian Indie rockers Spacey Jane.

Ladyhawke returns to R&V after 14 years. Photo / Supplied

The next two nights feature Kiwi artists Ladyhawke and Lee Mvtthews, along with the ambient electronica of Bonobo, hyper pop artists Glaive & Ericdoa and a sensory experience from UK drum and bass producer Dimension.

Australian producer Alison Wonderland, acclaimed for being the highest billed female DJ in Coachella history, will ring in the New Year on the 31st as 23,000 festival-goers are treated to what's become an iconic countdown video and fireworks display.

Alison Wonderland will ring in the New Year on the 31st. Photo / Supplied

With over half the tickets sold for this year's event, organisers are warning against purchasing tickets from anywhere other than the Rhythm and Vines official website.

And while three of the campsites - Treble, Sundown and Premium - have already sold out, Bookatent pre-setup spaces are still available in Bass, Rhythm and Meadow Camp. Limited Glamping and Prem-Tent packages are also available.

The first line-up release for Rhythm and Vines 2022. Photo / Supplied

• Rhythm and Vines tickets are available from rhythmandvines.co.nz/tickets