One of New Zealand’s most popular end-of-year events has announced a dizzying lineup of global and local talent for its milestone anniversary – including a controversial artist convicted of domestic violence.
Rhythm and Alps, the South Island’s largest New Year’s music festival, is returning for its 15th year with threenights culminating in a memorable midnight countdown to 2026.
More than 10,000 punters are expected to descend on Robrosa Station – situated between Queenstown and Wānaka in Cardrona Valley - for the event, which is widely renowned for its eclectic mix of music and unrivalled alpine setting.
With five stages to fill, among those headlining this year’s festivities is Rudimental, an award-winning British drum and bass trio who commonly feature on Aotearoa’s summer festival calendar.
Also securing a spot is Philadelphia-born singer-songwriter Santigold, whose new wave pop sound found in songs like Disparate Youth and L.E.S. Artistes will help slow down the more high-tempo beats.
The third major audience driver is controversial British rapper Dizzee Rascall, who last performed in New Zealand at Rhythm and Alps’ sister festival in Gisborne, Rhythm and Vines.
The Bonkers hitmaker ascended the festival’s main stage at the end of 2022 while mired in controversy after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra Jones, in the United Kingdom only months before.
At the time, Rhythm and Vines director Hamish Pinkham told Stuff they were aware of his conviction but argued he’d “done the crime, done the time, and now it’s time to do the grime”.
Festival organisers are yet to identify who Rhythm and Alps’ fourth lead act will be, although they said a “very special headliner” will be announced “soon”.
Despite the flurry of big names, homegrown artists are being given a rightful spot on the lineup, with Auckland-born London expats Louis and Ben Helliker-Hales of Chaos in the CBD, eight-member reggae group Corella and Wellington’s own The Black Seeds among the many Kiwis set for riveting performances.
With the dates pencilled in for December 29 to 31, tickets have gone on sale for Rhythm and Alps as it continues gearing up for what’s expected to be one of its busiest years yet.
Rhythm and Alps
Where: Robrosa Station, Cardrona Valley, Otago
When: December 29, 30, and 31, 2025
Who: Dizzee Rascal, Rudimental, Santigold, Dombresky [Disco Dom], Kanine, Kurupt FM, Badger, Catching Cairo, Chaos In The CBD, Corrella, Fish56Octagon, Gentlemens Club, Swimming Paul, The Black Seeds, Beccie B, Dick Johnson, Fiona & The Glow, Halfqueen, Lady Shaka, Natty Lou, Nice Girl, Pages Layn, Suune, Th’ Goodside
