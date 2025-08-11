Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rhythm and Alps 2025: Rudimental, Santigold, Dizzee Rascal headline festival for 15-year anniversary

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Ukraine-Russia peace process and gas rationing talks

One of New Zealand’s most popular end-of-year events has announced a dizzying lineup of global and local talent for its milestone anniversary – including a controversial artist convicted of domestic violence.

Rhythm and Alps, the South Island’s largest New Year’s music festival, is returning for its 15th year with three

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save