One of New Zealand’s most popular end-of-year events has announced a dizzying lineup of global and local talent for its milestone anniversary – including a controversial artist convicted of domestic violence.

Rhythm and Alps, the South Island’s largest New Year’s music festival, is returning for its 15th year with three nights culminating in a memorable midnight countdown to 2026.

More than 10,000 punters are expected to descend on Robrosa Station – situated between Queenstown and Wānaka in Cardrona Valley - for the event, which is widely renowned for its eclectic mix of music and unrivalled alpine setting.

With five stages to fill, among those headlining this year’s festivities is Rudimental, an award-winning British drum and bass trio who commonly feature on Aotearoa’s summer festival calendar.

Also securing a spot is Philadelphia-born singer-songwriter Santigold, whose new wave pop sound found in songs like Disparate Youth and L.E.S. Artistes will help slow down the more high-tempo beats.