“We are trying to provide an experience.”

He said a lot of care had to be taken with how events are put together and it’s all about the customer experience.

“Whether that is getting access to drinks, not being too cramped, easy access in and out, there are lots of factors of event management.”

Pinkham said he has always had his finger on the pulse of the latest artists and tried to be “one step ahead of the industry”.

“We go on scouting trips and we attend festivals to ensure the best cutting-edge talent.”

He said when it came to artist requests, everyone was “reasonably civilised”.

“We had one rapper that requests a McDonald’s Cheeseburger with no condiments before he goes on stage so our team had to go to the local McDonald’s and have that ready as he walks on stage ... and he didn’t even eat it.”

He hoped Club Festivus at the Black Barn Amphitheatre would be another great event to add to the summer list of festivals.

Pinkham said the electronic night out on December 27 would offer a nightclub among the vines and featured artists such as Sammy Virji, CC Disco, Frank Booker, Messie and Willo.

“Sammy Virji is knocking on the door of one of the top DJs in the world and he is bringing his garage-bassline music to the country.”

The Club Festivus brand has been around since 2021 and originated at the Coroglen Tavern.

Pinkham said Black Barn would be a “natural home” for the event, which could host up to 2000 concert-goers.

“To have that pulsing bassline at Club Festivus is going to be something the venue is not known for, as it is traditionally more of a picnic vibe.”

He said the festival name paid homage to the time of year and “silly season”.

The Black Barn Amphitheatre is nestled in the vineyard at Havelock North. Photo / Michaela Gower

“Festivus is a bit of a nickname for the celebrations over that period amongst some people and it’s a reflection of that time getting together friends and family.”

He said Club Festivus would bring an “international dance vibe” aimed at the younger people of Hawke’s Bay and those travelling through the region on their way to RnV, but was also for anyone who loved to dance.

Black Barn event manager Francis de Jager said they aimed to attract a great crowd with a great atmosphere.

“We try and keep it as fresh as we can and if you look at the line-up from this year, it is as broad as you can get it.”

He said the event was all about enjoying summer, and the terraced seating and dance area in front of the stage would offer an intimate experience with “Hawke’s Bay glittering in the background”.

“Club Festivus is definitely a dance scene and during that pre-New Year and after Christmas everyone is out for a great time.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.