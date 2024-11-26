“We go on scouting trips and we attend festivals to ensure the best cutting-edge talent.”
He said when it came to artist requests, everyone was “reasonably civilised”.
“We had one rapper that requests a McDonald’s Cheeseburger with no condiments before he goes on stage so our team had to go to the local McDonald’s and have that ready as he walks on stage ... and he didn’t even eat it.”
He hoped Club Festivus at the Black Barn Amphitheatre would be another great event to add to the summer list of festivals.
Pinkham said the electronic night out on December 27 would offer a nightclub among the vines and featured artists such as Sammy Virji, CC Disco, Frank Booker, Messie and Willo.
“Sammy Virji is knocking on the door of one of the top DJs in the world and he is bringing his garage-bassline music to the country.”
The Club Festivus brand has been around since 2021 and originated at the Coroglen Tavern.
Pinkham said Black Barn would be a “natural home” for the event, which could host up to 2000 concert-goers.
“To have that pulsing bassline at Club Festivus is going to be something the venue is not known for, as it is traditionally more of a picnic vibe.”
He said the festival name paid homage to the time of year and “silly season”.
“Festivus is a bit of a nickname for the celebrations over that period amongst some people and it’s a reflection of that time getting together friends and family.”
He said Club Festivus would bring an “international dance vibe” aimed at the younger people of Hawke’s Bay and those travelling through the region on their way to RnV, but was also for anyone who loved to dance.