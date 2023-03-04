Lorde at Western Springs. Photo / Fiona Goodall Photography

REVIEW:

She shone in Wellington, and sang her heart out for cyclone victims in Christchurch, before taking it to festivalgoers at Electric Avenue. Now, Lorde has finally returned to her old stomping ground, Auckland.

With a crowd filling the Western Springs outer fields, the 26 year old global popstar - whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor - was overwhelmed by her welcome home.

“This feels good,” she grinned, “You guys feel good, I love summer, it’s the time I feel most like myself, the time I feel most alive.”

Perhaps it was an ode to her summery third studio album, Solar Power, maybe it was just good timing, regardless, the star took to the stage as the sun had set mere moments before her stage appearance, conveniently adding to the magic of the night.

Lorde at Western Springs. Photo / Fiona Goodall Photography

Kicking off her final Kiwi show in the Solar Power world tour before she heads to Australia, the Grammy Award winner couldn’t have asked for better weather.

It wasn’t too hot, nor was it too cold and after what felt like an entire summer of rain, the miracle came in an overwhelmingly clear night - something she couldn’t help but acknowledge.

“I thought that this show would be coming at the end of a long hot summer,” she said while sitting on the artistically appealing stage. “I thought oh, this is going to sort of cap us off, this is technically an autumn show even, they’re going to be sick of hot sunny days by this point, but I did not know about summer 2023.”

She continued to speak her mind while the crowd cheered her on: “I know you have some pent-up summer frustration that you can let out tonight, so you know I’m so excited to be here with you to sing to dance, to feel all the feelings that I want to feel.”

And feel those feelings the crowd did, but it wasn’t without help. Despite winning them over earlier in the night, upon Lorde’s sweet request, her pre-show act, Marlon Williams, was back again.

Sitting on the moonlight staircase in almost matching white outfits - bar William’s pink shirt - the beloved Kiwi stars came together to perform an intimate te reo Māori song, Mata Kohore.

The set quickly gained love from the audience who begged for more.

Marlon Williams opens for Lorde at Western Springs. Photo / Fiona Goodall Photography

The Royals singer then said goodbye to Williams with a heartfelt hug and quickly followed up their duet with a captivating performance of Full and Free, which had fans not only forgetting about the My Boy singer but had them screaming so loud it was hard to hear anything else.

Going on to pay tribute to her dedicated Tāmaki Makaurau concertgoers, the singer acknowledged that while the tour initially went on sale in 2021, she was so thankful that they continued to show up long after she had promised.

“I can’t believe we’re here, it’s happening, it’s the Auckland show,” she gasped. “This is the show I think the most about on the whole tour, the world tour, this is the one. There’s something about playing in the field down the road from your house that is very surreal and it is even more special to me that you are wanting to spend your beautiful Saturday night with me, so thank you.”

Changing costumes into a floral maxi dress, the Royals singer grinned at the crowd as she performed The Path, then decided to take things up a notch as she began an upbeat rendition of Ribs which had every single person - especially the pre-teens at the back of the crowd - singing and happily dancing along.

Fans watch as Marlon Williams opens for Lorde at Western Springs. Photo / Fiona Goodall Photography

Clearly comfortable on stage, Lorde caught the attention of the crowd with yet another costume change, this time an eye-catching sparkly black blazer paired with a black jumpsuit, before explaining how the warmer months in the country of NZ were a nerve-wracking time for her to perform but were equally as exciting and important.

“These shows are a vessel for you to get closer to one another, with your besties, and your partners, and it’s all special for me to be part of it so thank you.”

Ending with an encore of Royals - which recently earned billion status on Spotify - and last but certainly not least, Team, the popstar unapologetically danced her heart out in the way we have all come to know and love and said goodbye with perhaps the biggest compliment to Aotearoa’s biggest city.

“You sound so f***ing cool,” she grinned, appearing almost starstruck, “thank you, and goodnight.”