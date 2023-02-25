Lorde performs in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Some of New Zealand’s biggest musicians came together last night to raise money for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and their efforts did not go to waste.

Taking to social media, concert-goers shared moments from the sold-out show at Christchurch’s Town Hall which included performances from Lorde, Neil Finn, Tiki Taane as well as other acts who were already scheduled to be in the Garden City for Electric Avenue today.

Tiki Taane took to Instagram, posting clips of some of the acts on his story. From L.A.B. to Lee Matthews, the stage was electric and the crowd returned that energy in leaps and bounds.

In a statement released earlier this week alongside the announcement of the last-minute relief concert, organisers acknowledged the devastation suffered by communities in Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Northland and the West Coast, saying the impacts “will be felt for years to come”.

They went on to say all fundraising efforts for the show will be donated to The Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund.

As of this morning, Broken Record Publicity revealed to the Herald that the event had raised $200,000 from ticket sales alone. This is not counting the additional donations music punters were able to make through the Red Cross’ text-to-donate service which was available at the concert.

Figures from additional donations are expected to be released next week.

It’s set to be a big weekend for the Garden City this weekend as it hosted the Crusaders’ first home game of the season last night, the Tall Blacks v Saudi Arabia match and the annual Electric Avenue festival, which is taking place today.

Featuring performances from Flume – who played to a sold-out Auckland crowd on Thursday – Lorde, Teeks, L.A.B and Peking Duk, the festival is expected to draw a crowd of almost 30,000 people.



