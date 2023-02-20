Emotional scenes as two sisters are reunited after Cyclone Gabrielle smashed through a bridge in rural Hawke’s Bay, dividing the community. Video / Mike Scott / Ella Wilks

As the country grapples with the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, New Zealand musicians are teaming up with The Red Cross New Zealand for a one-off relief concert to raise money for those affected.

This morning it was announced that a fundraising show will take place on Friday, February 24, in Christchurch - with all profits being donated to The Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund.

Featuring performances from New Zealand’s biggest artists including Neil Finn, Tiki Taane, L.A.B, Marlon Williams and Lorde, the stars will come together to perform at Christchurch’s Town Hall.

Many of the artists were already due to be in the Garden City this weekend, for the sold-out Electric Avenue concert the following day in Hagley Park.

Neil Finn will perform at Christchurch’s Town Hall on Friday. Photo / Dave Simpson, WireImage

Former Crowded House singer, Finn said of the last-minute concert, “It seems natural and fitting that we gather together now, play music and raise money for the people whose lives and livelihoods have been upended.

He went on to say, “I am grateful to have this opportunity to lend a hand. Already many of NZ’s finest musicians have put their hands up too. A night of diverse and magical music is assured at the Christchurch Town Hall on Friday. It’s our show of solidarity and support.”

While a statement released by organisers acknowledged the devastation brought to communities in Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Northland and the West Coast, “The impacts of which will be felt for years to come,” the statement read.

The fundraising efforts for the show will be directing profits to The Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund, residents and those visiting Christchurch for Electric Avenue have been encouraged to turn up to support.

Tickets for the event have been priced at $129.90. They will go on sale at 2pm today, however, Electric Avenue 2023 attendees have exclusive access to purchase tickets from midday.

Electric Avenue’s director, Callam Mitchell said he received a call from promoter Brent Eccles last week, who pitched the concept to him of the show.

“We were all in,” he said.

“Having experienced the devastating earthquakes here in Christchurch, we understand the pain and the long road ahead.”

Electric Avenue 2023 attendees have exclusive access to purchase tickets from midday. Photo / Supplied

Brent Eccles thought the festival posed the perfect opportunity for Kiwis to help with relief efforts in a small but significant way.

He said Lorde and, Neil Finn and L.A.B were the first to put their hands up to support the idea of such a concert.

“I know that they will verbalise our emotions and feelings so well on the night as the star-studded show’s rangatira.”

The show’s full line-up will feature Neil Finn, Lorde, L.A.B., Marlon Williams, Supergroove, Tiki Taane, Lee Mvtthews, PRINS, 1 Drop Nation, Emma Dilemma and Big Sima.

The night will be hosted by NewsHub presenter and Ōtautahi local, Mike McRoberts.

LOWDOWN:

What: Ōtautahi 4 Aotearoa, Cyclone Gabrielle relief concert

Who: Neil Fin, Lorde, Marlon Williams and more

When: Friday, February 24

Tickets: General public tickets on sale 2pm Tuesday, February 21 via ticketek.co.nz