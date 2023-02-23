Flume wows the crowd at Spark Arena. Photo / Tom Grut

REVIEW:

Harley Stretan - better known as global DJ sensation Flume - has come a long way since age 13 when he used to make music using a production dish held in a cereal box.

Eighteen years later, it is clear the artist has upgraded from a box of cornflakes.

Flume’s Auckland show last night was living proof that the DJ is a musical force to be reckoned with. What fans weren’t expecting was how big a fan of Aotearoa the artist seems to be.

The You & Me DJ last played on New Zealand turf back in 2019, headlining Auckland’s now-infamous Listen In festival. The show generated many controversial headlines - most of which featured words such as “drug-fuelled” and “insanity”.

However, the Sydney-born DJ’s concert at Spark Arena last night hit a rather different note.

Taking to the stage, you could see the 31-year-old was pumped to be in New Zealand.

The song master started with Holdin On, accompanied by the backing vocals of a sold out stadium. Erupting into excitement, the 12,000 person crowd continued the energy into the much-anticipated Drop the Game - a 2012 classic that left a nostalgic aftertaste in the audience’s mouth.

The Aussie artist recently released Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan - a compilation of old laptop finds that act as the ultimate Flume time capsule. With a few new songs from the album littered across the set list and some top hits that had every foot in the building tapping, the Grammy winner had the crowd in the palm of his hand.

Flume continued his set by providing his crowd with old-school crowd-pleasers, leading with You & Me which was accompanied with a pink haze of lights.

As his biggest-hit came to a close, the musician asked the crowd: “So, you guys like DnB?”, which was met with a cheer that could only mean yes and was quickly followed by Insane - a song that had the audience on a high.

With a stage full of captivating visuals, which showcased Roman arches framing the Aussie, matched with magnetic sounds, colours and energy, the crowd was eating up the vibes the DJ was emitting - it was hard not to get lost in the atmosphere.

At the peak of his set, Flume paused to say a few words to his hyped-up fans.

“I’m really thankful to be here,” he said. “Every time I come here, I’m so grateful.”

He then divulged: “I’m from Australia, but I think New Zealand might be better.”

And with that, the audience danced into a frenzy.

Our feud with the island across the ditch is over. If Flume says we’re the best of the bunch when dancing the night away, then it may as well be written in stone. The crowd concurred with applause and rocked into the night with HyperParadise.

The DJ played classics such as Say It, Never Be Like You, and Sleepless with a karaoke-like singalong in tow.

The ultimate ode to New Zealand, Flume played a song that he knew would hit home for the Kiwi audience. His remix of Tennis Court by Lorde filled the arena and the music went straight to our heads - the ultimate ego boost.

The song came to an end and the audience went silent. Was this the end? Had Flume sang his song and left the scene?

The answer, to our excitement, was no. The bangers had just begun,

“You guys have been f***ing amazing tonight. I’ve had the best time. Genuinely. So we’re going to do a couple more.

“Auckland, we’re going to do a special performance tonight.”

And so, the musician rushed back to the stage for Rushing Back. New Zealand’s ultimate summer anthem blared through the speakers and the dance continued.

Ending with Helix, the night came to an end. Flume left us wanting more but needing nothing, hopping between different eras of his music throughout the night and having the crowd bopping throughout.

Creating an ebb and flow between old and new, it becomes clear why Flume has been dubbed a pioneer of future bass. He knows how to read the room, steal the show and use his intuition to put on the ultimate dance-worthy performance.

The audience took to the streets, taking with them a song in their head and a skip in their step. What better way to spend a Thursday night than by dancing to the greatest electronic hits of the decade and receiving a cheeky compliment from Flume himself? Our answer? It was a night we wouldn’t trade in for the world - not even for a less dusty Friday morning.