Review: Is Mario Golf: Super Rush a hole in one or below par?

Mario Golf: Super Rush is a fast-paced spin on the sedate sport.

Hectic, manic and completely mad are not words typically associated with the sedate sport of golf. But here they're entirely appropriate as Mario Golf: Super Rush takes a frenetic and fast-paced approach to the pedestrian pastime.

As a clock relentlessly ticks down you'll hit the ball and then sprint off after it, collecting coins and power-ups along the way. If an opponent happens to be in your way, well, a little nudge, push, shove or power-up will quickly and quite devastatingly free up the fairway for you to get to your ball before you run out of time and stamina.

This turns the formerly relaxing game of golf into a frenzied arcade-style speed-run where you're constantly under time pressure and at risk of getting bowled over. It's bonkers fun but also stressful when you're trying to line up a shot before the clock runs out.

There's an adventure mode to the game which has some light RPG elements but is nothing to write home about, although you will need to go through it to unlock extra courses, clubs and outfits. There's also a host of multi-player options for those wanting to add some real-life craziness to the arcade action.

The controls and golf mechanics are a little slippery to get the hang of and I never found myself entirely comfortable with them, although I did get used to them.

The craziness here won't be for everyone and if you're looking for a more traditional golf experience stay well away. But it's a fun diversion, especially in multi-player.

While it's not a hole-in-one, Nintendo's fast-paced spin on the sport lands a respectable par.