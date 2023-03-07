Harry Styles fans wait eagerly in feathers and colour outside Mt Smart, some cueing from 10pm the previous night. Video / NZ Herald

The lines outside Mt Smart Stadium, the countless feather boas and the sparkly costumes were all signs of the times – Harry Styles is back in Auckland.

The former One Direction star hasn’t performed here since 2017 and following his antics at his shows in Australia last week, there’s just one question on all of our minds.

What piece of Kiwiana would Harry bring to the show? Would he don a Bunnings hat, do a shoey as he had in Australia, or take part in New Zealand’s national census on stage?

“Did everyone do the census thing?” The pop star said. “I’ve done it! I think. No I have done it. I’ve been told we all have to be accounted for. We’ll have to stop the show if you haven’t done it.”

Styles also addressed the crowd in te reo Māori.

Harry Styles in concert at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Georgia Versey

“Tutira mai nga iwi” Styles said as the crowd erupted into the well-known waiata.

Kiwi fans have been preparing for this moment for years, planning their sparkliest, most colourful outfits and hoping to get a glimpse of the star up close.

When he finally took to the stage wearing a blue and white sparkly T-shirt and dark pants they absolutely lose their minds. The screams – and the tears – are deafening.

He launched straight into his hit Music for a Sushi Restaurant from his latest album Harry’s House.

“What’s up Auckland?” he shouted. “Sing it!”

“We’re gonna have some fun tonight New Zealand!”

Styles then treated us to highlights from his three studio albums, from Golden to Adore You, with fans shouting the words to every song.

There’s something about a Harry Styles concert that you simply don’t get with any other artist. It’s not that all eyes aren’t on the tattooed, curly-haired heartthrob as he dances his way across the stage, but it’s hard not to be distracted by the crowds themselves. Sequins, glitter, and feather boas as far as the eye can see.

The diehard fans have been lining up since 8am as Auckland Transport warned them to plan ahead, with gates opening at 5pm just as peak traffic hit the city. It’s a far cry from the stadium’s last attempt to host a major international act, when Sir Elton John’s January 27 show was cancelled at the last minute and concertgoers were evacuated amid rising floodwaters.

Tonight, the skies stayed clear and countless Kiwis are getting what they’ve been waiting for all summer - the night of their lives.