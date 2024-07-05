REVIEW
It’s indisputable at this point that Dai Henwood is one of New Zealand’s greatest comedians. A fixture on our screens for two decades, a Billy T Award winner, and the only solo comic to have won the Fred Award for Best Show at the International Comedy Festival twice, Henwood’s career as a standup is unrivalled.
While he is never far from a television studio, it’s been nine years since he last did a solo comedy show and a lot has changed for him in that time.
Living with incurable bowel cancer, he could have been expected to pack it in and focus on his health. But as he makes clear multiple times in Dai Hard – his return to the stage – he is not done with living yet, nor has he let things dent his sense of humour.
While Henwood addresses his condition from the outset, and several times during his set, this isn’t a show about cancer or dying or anything like that. It’s not a show overly focused on anything, really. Instead, Henwood brings together a series of personal anecdotes, from teenage misadventures with alcohol to road trips to timber museums and embarrassing encounters with All Blacks.