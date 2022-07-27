Beyonce's seventh studio album has been leaked days before it's scheduled release. Photo / Getty Images

Beyoncé's upcoming studio album has been leaked.

The highly anticipated record was scheduled to be released this week on July 29 but it appears to have already made it into the hands of some fans.

Variety reported CD versions of the star's seventh studio album, Renaissance, as well as online copies are already being sold in Europe days ahead of the scheduled release date.

It comes after a French fan took to Twitter where they posted photographic proof they had already purchased a copy of the album. "The new Beyoncé album already for sale in France? 2 days prior to the release date", the person said.

The tweet quickly drew attention from Beyoncé fans - also known as the Beyhive, who were not happy and responded by telling others to respect the singer and report any leak links they see online.

One enraged fan said, "if you're listening or spreading those leaks you're not a Beyoncé fan end of discussion."

Another tweeted, "Y'all not real beyhive if you partake in listening to the leak," while a third told fans to "Respect her wishes and wait."

Beyoncé and her team are yet to comment on the leak.

The 28 time Grammy winner began teasing her upcoming album last month with both a release of the single Don't Break My Soul and the record's racy artwork.

Sitting on a celestial, holographic horse with strategically placed materials on her body the 40-year-old mother-of-three captioned the post: "act i RENAISSANCE 7.29,"

She continued: "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

"It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.

"A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Sources have previously told Variety the album will feature dance and country-leaning songs and tracks produced by hit songwriters Ryan Teddy and Raphael Saadiq.

It will also be the pop icon's first solo studio album since 2016's Lemonade and Break My Soul is the artist's first new single since last year's Be Alive.

Renaissance is available at midnight on July 29