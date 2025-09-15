Advertisement
Residents fear gridlock in own suburb with plan to lift Eden Park concert cap

Tom Rose
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Eden Park CEO Nick Sauntner and Eden Park Neighbours Association on Government decision to investigate operating rules at Eden Park.

Residents living near New Zealand’s largest stadium are worried the Government’s proposed plan to remove event limitations would gridlock them in the quiet streets surrounding it.

The impending review into enabling more opportunities for concerts at Eden Park has soured some community stakeholders, with nearby residents - including a

