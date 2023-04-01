Reece Witherspoon has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Jim Toth. Photo / Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon has made a big decision following news of her split from her husband, Jim Toth.

Court documents obtained by TMZ have revealed the 47-year-old actress has officially filed for divorce from Toth citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

The documents were filed in Nashville - where the pair live with their 10-year-old son Tennessee - and reveal that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement in March 2011.

Witherspoon had indicated that the agreement is valid and will provide ”adequate and sufficient provisions” for their assets and debts.

As the split was filed in Davidson County and involves a child, Witherspoon and Toth are required to take parenting classes and have 60 days to present a certificate of completion to the court.

Jim Toth and Reece Witherspoon share 10-year-old son Tennessee. Photo / Instagram

The actress announced the end of her 11-year-long marriage earlier this week with many sources coming revealing the reason for their split including a “midlife crisis” and their busy schedules causing them to live separate lives for months.

An insider claimed that Witherspoon’s marriage woes had been “brewing for a long time” but the Legally Blonde star did not want to call time on her union with Toth.

Speaking to Us Weekly the source said: “Reese never wanted her marriage to end, but it’s not a secret that this has been brewing for some time. She really does adore Jim. [She] couldn’t have asked for a better stepdad and father to their son, Tennessee.

“They had a very healthy relationship and a lot of great times together but like a lot of couples, they grew apart.”

Witherspoon - who also has children Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19 with first husband Ryan Phillippe - announced her split with Toth in a statement that was posted on Instagram.

The statement read: “We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.

”We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.

”These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

It comes after the bombshell claim that the couple had started the separation process years earlier by quietly liquidating their assets.

Speaking to US Weekly in 2021 a source revealed the couple had come to terms with their separation long before it was announced and as such had been liquidating their joint assets for a while.

“They decided their marriage wasn’t going to last forever and that they should have a plan for splitting up their assets that wouldn’t destroy what they built together,” the source told the media outlet at the time.

They added that the couple have sold several of their homes including a Nashville mansion, an English Country style manor in Los Angeles and a Malibu farmhouse. The couple are also selling another one of their Malibu properties that is expected to fetch US$8 million (NZ$12.9m).

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald