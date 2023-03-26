Witherspoon and Toth shocked the world when they announced they were calling it quits. Phot / AP

Jim Toth’s “mid-life crisis” may have caused his split with his movie-star wife, Reese Witherspoon.

Witherspoon and Toth shocked the world when they announced they were calling it quits. The two are seen as a Hollywood power couple.

Toth is a former heavy-weight Hollywood talent agent and Witherspoon is a hugely successful actress and creator.

They’ve been together for 12 years and share a son Tennessee. Toth has also helped to co-parent Witherspoon’s two children from her first marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe.

Reese and her blended family. Photo / AP

The actress broke the news via Instagram in a heartfelt statement.

“We have some personal news to share. It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

“These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” she wrote.

Originally when news of the split hit, a source told PageSix that there was no dramatic reason behind the divorce.

“There’s no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don’t really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore,” an insider shared.

However, as the story develops, a new source has told The Sun that the reason for the split is actually because of Toth’s changing behaviour.

“Jim just isn’t the guy Reese married and had a son with any more.

“His personality, his attitude and his whole take on life really changed when he got out of the agency business and decided he was tired of that stuffy world and being in the service business in general.

“Call it a midlife crisis if you want but that’s when the tattoos, the chunky, weird jewellery, and dressing like somebody half his age really took hold,” the source revealed.



