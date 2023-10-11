The reality star has shared a cryptic post amid claims she 'lied' about David Beckham 'affair'. Photo / Getty Images

Rebecca Loos has posted a cryptic message on her Instagram amid claims that she “lied” about her affair with David Beckham.

The former personal assistant, 46, made headlines in 2004 after she alleged that she had slept with the footballer while he was married to Victoria.

Following the release of the Netflix documentary Beckham, Loos has been posting subtle messages on social media in the wake of her claims being questioned.

Now, the Dutch glamour model has posted on her Instagram story asking fans if she should “speak out” or “keep her head down”, suggesting she has dirt on David.

Loos shared a selfie along with an Instagram poll, giving her fans the choice to choose. She wrote: “A part of me wants to continue keeping my head down and getting on with my life, the other part of me wants to speak out. What is your take?”

At the moment, 68 per cent of users have voted for Loos to speak out while 32 per cent have told her to keep quiet.

The model took to her Instagram story, asking fans whether they thought it was time for her to 'speak out' or 'keep her head down'. Photo / Instagram

The alleged 2004 cheating scandal made headlines again when it was discussed in Beckham’s latest docuseries, which has seen the former reality star bombarded by brutal comments from online trolls.

Many people flooded the comments sections of her posts questioning if she was lying about the ordeal, with one person saying: “Nowhere have I seen an admittance that the story was true.”

However, another person replied to the comment, writing: “If it wasn’t true then they would have sued for defamation,” prompting Loos to “like” the remark and reply with a prayer hands emoji.

In the four-part docuseries, Victoria confessed that the months after her husband’s alleged affair were the “hardest” of her life, adding that she felt at the time like the couple no longer “had each other”.

David also got candid about the scandal, revealing that he still doesn’t know how they got through it. However, he admitted that he and his former Spice Girl wife knew they had to “fight for their family”.

David and Victoria Beckham attend The 2003 MTV Movie Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

The footballer revealed that they felt like they were “drowning” when their marriage was thrown into the spotlight.

Victoria seemed to fight back tears when she was asked if it was the hardest time in their relationship. “100 per cent,” she shared. “It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us.

“Here’s the thing, we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest. Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me.”