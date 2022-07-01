R&B singer and songwriter R Kelly has been placed on suicide watch. Photo / AP

R&B singer and songwriter R Kelly has been placed on suicide watch. Photo / AP

R Kelly has been placed on suicide watch.

Kelly's lawyer has revealed the rapper who only days ago was sentenced to 30 years in jail for sex trafficking, has now been placed on suicide watch.

E! News has reported that Jennifer Bonjean, a lawyer for the rapper, said the 55-year-old has been "placed on suicide watch for purely punitive reasons in violation of his Eighth Amendment rights". R Kelly has been incarcerated since his 2019 arrest.

"My partner and I spoke with Mr Kelly following his sentencing, he expressed that he was mentally fine, was behaving appropriately, and was eager to pursue his appeal," she said.

"He did express concerns that even though he was not suicidal, [Metropolitan Detention Center] would place him on suicide watch (as they did following the guilty verdict)."

Bonjean went on to reveal the facility has a "policy of placing high-profile individuals under the harsh conditions of suicide watch whether they are suicidal or not".

Bonjean later said she was in the process of filing a complaint and an "emergency rule" with the courts, claiming it is "illegal" for the facility to place the rapper under suicide watch.

"Confinement of Mr Kelly to suicide watch is illegal and they will be held accountable for it," the lawyer said.

R Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean in a courtroom sketch. Photo / AP

The news comes after a jury found the rapper guilty on nine counts of racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking despite the star pleading not guilty.

Six female victims, including late singer Aaliyah, who married Kelly in 1994 at the age of 15, were referenced in the charges.

Kelly was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison as well as a US$100,000 ($163,200) fine and five years of supervised release.

However, NBC News has reported the star's legal battles are far from over and Kelly is set to return to the courtroom next month on August 15 to face child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Chicago.

Kelly has denied the charges against him.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.