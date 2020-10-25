Rapper Offset detained by police during Instagram Live

The rapper and Cardi B's husband was detained by police while doing an Instagram live. Photo / Getty Images

Offset was detained by police officers during an Instagram Live video on Saturday.

The 28-year-old rap star shared a clip of an officer asking him to step out of his vehicle amid reports he was carrying a gun.

Offset - who was not arrested - told the police officer: "I'm not doing that, I'm not doing that. Because you've got guns out."

Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020

After the officer suggested he'd been seen "waving guns" in the area, the music star replied: "I'm not going to move my hands from my steering wheel.

"You know who I am? Offset from the Migos. They got fans, that's why they're following me."

But in response, the officer said: "That has nothing to do with why we're here. We were told that you guys were waving guns at people."

Offset - who has been married to Cardi B since 2017 - subsequently claimed that his car was attacked with a flag.

At that point, another officer tells him to step out of the vehicle and attempts to unlock the door. But after refusing to comply with the officers and threatening to sue them, the rapper is pulled from his car.

Beverly Hills Police Department subsequently released a statement regarding the incident, clarifying that Offset was not arrested. However, Marcelo Almanzar - who was present at the scene and is Cardi's cousin - was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Prior to the incident, Cardi posted a video of herself in her car near a rally for Donald Trump supporters.

The WAP hitmaker - who has Kulture, 2, with Offset - admitted to fearing for her safety at the time.

She said on Instagram: "I really feel like we're going to get jumped. I don't like this s***. Look how they are walking around, with fake guns and covering their faces."