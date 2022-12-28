The star died in September when he was found collapsed in the bathroom at a friend’s home after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The rapper died in September at the age of 59 and a new report from The Blast suggests documents filed after his death show the Gangsta’s Paradise star died intestate, which means he did not leave a will, and the report states his seven grown-up children have been listed as his next of kin and probable beneficiaries.

The rapper was also dad to three younger children who were not listed in the forms.

The Blast states a probate document filed by Coolio’s former manager confirms his estate is estimated to be valued at more than US$300,000 (NZ$475,000) but the exact value has yet to be determined. The document shows it includes “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties”.

Coolio was cremated after his death and TMZ.com reported his ashes were placed into pendants, which were then given to his kids.

A source told the website: “A few other close family members will get them as well.”

TMZ also reported each of the rapper’s sons and daughters will “get to pick customised inscriptions for their jewellery” and “the rest of Coolio’s ashes will go into an urn once all the necklaces are distributed”.

Coolio shared four of his children, Artisha, Brandi, Jackie, and Artis, with ex-wife Josefa Salinas whom he divorced in 2000.

He had a further six children named Grtis, Milan, Darius, Zhane and twins Kate and Shayne from different relationships.

