Afroman is being used by seven police officers for using their images from his own security footage in his music videos. Photo / Instagram

Several police officers are suing rap sensation Afroman despite being the ones to raid his house.

Seven members of Adams County Sheriff’s Office who raided Joseph Foreman’s home in 2022 are claiming he invaded their privacy after using his own home security footage of the raid in a music video to make money.

Four deputies, two sergeants and a detective are claiming Foreman, also known as Afroman, took footage of their faces and images obtained during the raid and used it in music videos, social media posts, and to sell mechandise without their consent, which is considered a misdemeanor violation under Ohio Revised Code.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the deputies claim Afroman was not home at the time of the raid, but his wife was in the home and she whipped out a cell phone and recorded the search.

The officers also claim Afroman’s home was full of security cameras, which also recorded deputies during the raid.

In the suit, the police officers say Afroman’s use of their images in music videos, social media posts and merchandise is causing them emotional distress, ridicule, humiliation, loss of reputation and embarrassment.

Afroman’s brand sells beer, marijuana, T-shirts and other merchandise.

Afroman says police raided his home in search of drugs but came up empty.

He also claims during the search police took $400.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office investigated and found that the Adams County sheriffs had miscounted the money seized and the correct amount had been returned.

Now Afroman has hit back, telling TMZ the judge is a “racist” and that police made up outlandish claims against the rapper.

“Essentially a racist judge signed a fictitious false warrant, lying on the warrant, accusing me of kidnapping and drug trafficking.

“The warrant put the Adams County Sheriff in a position to attempt to kill me. After the Adams County Sheriff burlarised, vandalised and destroyed my property, they became thieves and stole my money.

In regard to the footage he used of the raid, he says: “My house is my property, my video camera films everything on my property as they begin stealing my money, disconnecting plus destroying my video camera system.

“My video footage is my property. I used it to identify criminals who broke into my house and stole my money.

“I used my footage of my property to raise money to pay for the damages”.

Police are also asking for an injunction to take down all videos and posts containing their personas.

Foreman on Wednesday posted to Instagram promising to countersue “for the undeniable damage this had on my clients, family, career and property”.