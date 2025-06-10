Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Queen Latifah hails ‘genius’ Sly Stone

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

The star has taken to social media to heap praise on Sly Stone. Photo / Getty Images

The star has taken to social media to heap praise on Sly Stone. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Latifah has hailed Sly Stone as a “genius”.

The 55-year-old star has taken to social media to heap praise on the funk legend, who “passed away peacefully” following a lengthy battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Alongside a throwback video of Stone performing on stage, she wrote on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment