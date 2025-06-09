Sly Stone's family expressed profound sadness in announcing his passing. Photo / Francois Guillot, AFP

Funk master and innovator Sly Stone, whose music drove a civil rights-inflected soul explosion in the 1960s, sparking influential albums but also a slide into drug addiction, has died, his family said Monday. He was 82.

The multi-instrumentalist frontman for Sly and the Family Stone – rock’s first racially integrated, mixed-gender lineup – “passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend and his extended family”, after a prolonged battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other health issues, his family said in a statement.

“While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come,” it added.

With his vibrant on-stage energy, killer hooks and lyrics that often decried prejudice, Stone became a superstar, releasing pivotal records that straddled musical genres and performing a set that enraptured the crowd at Woodstock.

But he retreated to the shadows in the early 1970s and his personal struggles ultimately led to the group’s disintegration. He emerged sporadically for unfulfilling concert tours, erratic TV appearances and a flopped 2006 reunion on the Grammy Awards stage.