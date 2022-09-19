The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in full, up until the committal service at St. George's Chapel. Video / AP / The Royal Family Channel

A British TV show's bosses are in "crisis talks" over whether to air their hosts' Westminster segment amid claims the pair jumped the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

After her death, mourners lined the streets waiting to view the Queen's coffin and pay their respects at Westminster Abbey ahead of her funeral.

This Morning TV hosts Phillip Schofield - a former New Zealand television star - and Holly Willoughby looked solemn as they entered the hall on Friday to view the casket - but appeared to be wearing VIP passes around their necks and entered through a different door to the rest of the public.

The presenters were spotted on a live stream of the lying-in-state queue. Photo / Supplied

A source from ITV, the network behind This Morning, told Metro UK that the pair were accredited members of the press filming a segment for Tuesday's episode of the show.

But with celebrities like Susanna Reid and David Beckham pictured waiting their turn, Schofield and Willoughby were slammed for appearing inside the venue without having to wait in the public queue, where many waited for 14 hours.

While ITV bosses denied claims they skipped the line, a petition even began to circulate online calling for the pair to be fired from the show.

Now according to the Mirror, they are "torn" over whether to broadcast the segment on Tuesday's episode.

Responding to the backlash, ITV earlier shared a statement on This Morning's Instagram page.

"Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something," it read. "We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday's programme.

"They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world's media to report on the event."

The network issued a clarification on their Instagram stories yesterday. Photo / @thismorning

Meanwhile, others have rushed to Schofield and Willoughby's defence.

The Chase's Anne Hegerty wrote online: "My understanding is that Holly and Phil weren't in a VIP line, they were in a press line and about to do a piece to camera."

She added: "When you work, it's a gig. When you get paid for that work, it's a paid gig," and in another tweet, wrote: "You're all being extremely rude."

Meanwhile, former SAS: Who Dares Wins instructor Ant Middleton called for everyone to give the TV hosts a break.