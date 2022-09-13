Filming has resumed for Netflix's The Crown. Photo / Netflix via AP

Netflix's The Crown has resumed filming after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The show announced it would suspend filming as a mark of respect for the monarch after she died last week.

In an email sent to Deadline, show creator Peter Morgan wrote, "The Crown is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect.

"I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

However, mere days after the touching announcement, Daily Mail has reported the suspension was only for one day and the production has resumed filming.

The news outlet reported the short break may be because the show has to adhere to a strict filming schedule to release the sixth season on time.

It comes amid sightings of Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana, filming in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Photo / Netflix

In an accurate recreation of the late Princess' Bosnia look in 1997, Debicki was pictured filming a scene wearing a pale pink shirt and black trousers, Debicki is thought to be portraying Diana when she met Franjo Kresic, a former soldier.

BBC reported at the time that Diana spoke to Kresic for 45 minutes as she visited Bosnia to promote the Landmine Survivors Network.

Weeks after the visit, the Princess was tragically killed in a car crash.

The popular Netflix series has won 21 Emmy Awards since it began airing. Three actresses have played the Queen across several seasons.

Claire Foy starred as a younger Elizabeth, Olivia Colman portrayed her early years as a ruler, and Imelda Staunton is set to take up the mantle when the show's fifth season airs this November.

The British monarchy announced the Queen's death on Thursday afternoon local time (early Friday morning NZT).

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Hours earlier Buckingham Palace released a statement of concern for the monarch's health, confirming that she would remain under medical supervision at her home in Balmoral. Her children and grandchildren travelled to be by her side.