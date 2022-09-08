Queen Elizabeth the second has died aged 96. Confirmation has come from Buckingham Palace this morning. Her family were with her at the end. Video / NZ Herald

The creator of Netflix's The Crown, which dramatises the life of Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family, has revealed filming for the show's sixth season will pause to mourn her death.

In an email sent to Deadline, Peter Morgan wrote, "The Crown is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect.

"I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

Imelda Staunton will star as the Queen in the fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown. Photo / Netflix

In 2016 when the first season of the show aired, another of the series' creators Stephen Daldry told the outlet that in the event of the Queen's death, it was likely that production would stop.

"None of us know when that time will come, but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen," Daldry said at the time.

"It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She's a global figure and it's what we should do."

The popular Netflix series has won 21 Emmy Awards since it began airing. Three actresses have played the role of the Queen across several seasons.

Claire Foy starred as a younger Elizabeth taking up the role, Olivia Colman portrayed her early years as a ruler, and Imelda Staunton is set to take up the mantle when the show's fifth season airs this November.

The Crown's stars are yet to make public statements about the Queen's passing.

The British monarchy announced the news on Thursday afternoon local time (early Friday morning NZT).

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon ... The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

It came just hours after Buckingham Palace released a statement of concern for the monarch's health, confirming that she would remain under medical supervision at her home in Balmoral. Her children and grandchildren travelled to be by her side.