Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex stops by for a conversation with Stephen Colbert about the personal revelations in his book, Spare. Video / The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

More Americans have turned on Prince Harry, accusing him of continual “whining” about his privileged life.

NFL podcast host Bill Simmons, who has millions of listeners, shot venom at the Duke of Sussex in his latest episode, branding him “the worst”.

Sports journalist and Spotify heavyweight Bill Simmons delivered an epic rant about Prince Harry. Photo / Getty Images

In an astonishing rant, Simmons said he was “embarrassed to share Spotify with” Harry, who alongside his wife Meghan Markle, has a US $25 million (NZ$39.7m) multi-year deal with the streaming giant.

Simmons said: “Shoot this guy into the sun. I’m so tired of this guy. What does he bring to the table?

“He just whines about s***, he keeps giving interviews. Who gives a s***? Who cares about your life? You weren’t even the favourite son.

“I can’t stand him. I’m so embarrassed I f***ing have to share Spotify with him, the guy sucks.

“What does he do? What’s your talent? So you were born into the royal family and then you left.

“You live in f***ing Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts and no one cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family and you just complain about them. Honestly, he’s the worst.”

In recent days, several of the US’ most high-profile comedians have ridiculed Prince Harry following his series of interviews to spruik his memoir Spare.

And in a worrying turn for Team Sussex, the New York Times has questioned whether the airing of what seem to be increasingly petty grievances are now becoming “repetitive and tiresome” and damaging their brand.

One US television host described Prince Harry as “gauche”.

‘Something has changed’

Critics say the patience of the once-sympathetic US may be waning for Harry and Meghan. Photo / AP

Since the duke and duchess stormed out of Buckingham Palace in 2020, the United States has always seemed to provide them with the succour the pair so desperately craved.

Dazzled by an American at the heart of the royal family, every time they sat down in front of the cameras to heap criticism on the House of Windsor they were met with more sympathy than scrutiny from TV hosts and commentators stateside.

But after seemingly months of non-stop interviews, a six-part Netflix series, a podcast and now a book, patience in the US with the couple may be waning.

“Something has changed,” wrote Sarah Lyall, who for 18 years was the New York Times’ London correspondent, in the same paper on Monday.

“Even in the United States, which has a soft spot for royals in exile and a generally higher tolerance than Britain does for redemptive stories about overcoming trauma and family dysfunction, there is a sense that there are only so many revelations the public can stomach.”

Elsewhere in the US media landscape, a previous deference to Harry and Meghan now seems to be, if not over, then wearing thin.

US talk show host Stephen Colbert mocked Harry despite the prince’s upcoming appearance on his talk show on Tuesday night, US time.

In a promo for the show, Colbert said Spare was available as a commemorative plate showing an image of the classic tacky royal souvenir and joked that Harry and his brother went to school at Hogwarts.

“Stock up on corgis and steal a priceless cultural treasure from one of your colonies because The Late Show is going imperial,” he quipped.

Are you ready? Because we are. Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will join us on #Colbert tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/FZDAKnrXn7 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 10, 2023

Colbert’s late-night rival Jimmy Kimmel also hasn’t held back, airing a skit re-enacting a camp rendition of Harry’s claims of a fight between him and William but with the pair recast as the late singer Prince.

‘This is never going to end’

Colbert and Kimmel have both seen the funny side to the wave after wave of revelations emanating from the couple from Montecito.

But others in the US seem to be despairing of the whole saga from a privileged couple, swimming in cash, living in a mansion and yet constantly grumbling.

“We’ve all just fallen down some wormhole where we will never be free of hearing every single detail of Prince Harry’s life – and why he believes no one has ever had a worse life than his,” said Meghan McCain, host of US daytime chat show The View.

“This is never going to end. He’s never going to let us live!”

We’ve all just fallen down some wormhole where we will never be free of hearing every single detail of Prince Harrys life - and why he believes no one has ever had a worse life than his.



This is never going to end. He’s never going to let us live! pic.twitter.com/VNZkqbrJr7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 6, 2023

Even Judge Judy has had enough.

Speaking on breakfast show Good Morning Britain, she said she would be “furious” if a child or grandchild of hers had acted in a similar way to Harry and it would be a sign of someone who was “selfish, spoiled,” and “ungrateful”.

“I’d be really hurt, I think anybody with a brain would see that it’s disingenuous, it’s biting the hand that fed you, it’s unseemly.”

In her New York Times article, Lyall questioned what the point was of Harry telling readers about a row with William after Prince Phillip’s funeral, tensions between Meghan and Kate over a lip gloss or him zoning out on drugs.

Why did the world need to know about these episodes?

And then there was the eye-opening recounting of his first sexual experience where the woman he slept with subsequently smacked his bottom – which has also led to jokes at Harry’s expense.

“It’s one thing to be criticised; it’s another to be openly ridiculed,” Lyall wrote.

“More worrying for Harry and Meghan is whether the continued public re-litigation of their troubles has grown so repetitive or even tiresome that it has eroded their personal brand and damaged their potential future earnings.

“Once they have exhausted the topic of themselves, what is left for them to talk about?” she asked.

‘Harry is just gauche’

While Harry and Meghan have taken almost every opportunity to take aim at the Windsors; the Firm in Britain have – at least so far – done the exact opposite and said nothing.

Indeed, earlier this week, King Charles put a message on social media wishing the Princess of Wales a happy birthday. A subtle but sure sign that while some errant family members on the other side of the Pond were determined to harm the family, he was trying to bolster it.

🎂 Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/IXfc9LItG9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 9, 2023

In the US, Harry and Meghan have fans, for sure, but the fear is their ranks may be diminishing as the accusations become more repetitive and trivial.

Even some of the most damning, and arguably important, allegations from the Sussexes are now being questioned.

Previously the pair talked about an incident from a fellow royal which led to immediate accusations in the press and elsewhere that the still unnamed person was racist.

The couple have had two years to comment on and clarify these racism accusations. Yet it was only on Monday, almost two years later, that the prince told Good Morning America that it was perhaps more a case of “unconscious bias”.

High-profile CNN news anchor Don Lemon pondered on the network last week why Harry was revealing squabbles between family members.

“Everyone has a family, I have arguments in my family.

“Am I going to put that out there for the whole world to see? I don’t understand why on Earth he would want to put that out there. I know he’s selling a book, but to me it’s just gauche.”

That the duke and duchess have critics in the UK is not new or a surprise. But that some in the US now seem to be exhausted about their antics will be a new and concerning chapter for them.