'Pretty skux': Minister Kiritapu Allan ends busy day on a lighter note

We have all come to love Dr Ashley Bloomfield after he graced our TV screens last March for the daily Covid-19 briefings.

However, after today's unfolding events it seems he may have to fight another Kiwi to win a spot in New Zealand's heart.

Many Kiwis have turned to social media to share their newfound love for this week's star, Government Minister Kiritapu Allan.

She even managed to sneak the word "skux" into an interview today.

After an extremely busy day, Allan faced Seven Sharp for a quick interview to wrap up the day.

Seven Sharp co-host Jeremy Wells asked Allan what she thought of the Civil Defence merch she wore today.

"On a lighter note, are you happy with the Civil Defence wear you are wearing there and can people get a hold of that merch."

Allan said she's "pretty into it".

"I think it's a pretty skux sorta outfit myself".

Well played @KiriAllan for your ‘skux outfit’, and great mahi today! — Caroline Orchiston (@COrchiston) March 5, 2021

For those who don't know the word "skux", let us explain.

It's often hard to define the exact meaning of slang as it can have different meanings for different people, but the word skux is often used to describe someone or something which is "cool" and is a Kiwi favourite.

Allan also let viewers into a little secret - that she was told off for not wearing the expected business attire to the Cabinet meeting today.

"We had to go to Cabinet today and business attire is usually the dress code. I rocked up in this because I'd just been doing some interviews and directly after Cabinet I had some interviews as well so I rocked up in my NEMA [National Emergency Management Agency] gear and swiftly got a growling for not being in business attire."

But Allan said she laughed at the matter and still wore the gear.

@KiriAllan was amazing today. She had the confidence of a drama student trying stand up for the first time but she was actually good. — cori gonzalez-macuer (@corigonzalezma1) March 5, 2021

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon even turned to Twitter to praise Allan.

Ka Mau te wehi awesome mahi today minister — mengfoon (@mengfoon1) March 5, 2021

Dear @KiriAllan,



My Dad has specifically asked me to Tweet you and tell you what an amazing job you're doing. Thank you.



Much aroha, Foxy's Dad. ☺️ — The Foxy Princess (@FoxyLustyGrover) March 5, 2021

The national tsunami advisory was lifted 13 hours after the first of three massive Pacific Ocean earthquakes.

Wave surges hit parts of the New Zealand coast earlier today and thousands of people were evacuated from homes, schools and workplaces after fears of tsunami activity following an 8.1-magnitude earthquake in the Kermadec Islands.

Much of the North Island - including Northland, parts of the Bay of Plenty and the East Coast - has been under a tsunami warning and entire towns, such as Ōpōtiki, were ordered to evacuate following the massive quake.

.@KiriAllan’s communication and leadership has been superb today — Morgan Godfery (@MorganGodfery) March 4, 2021

Allan stood at that podium and spoke in te reo Māori, acknowledging whānau, hapū and iwi who were in the affected areas.

How beautiful was it to see @KiriAllan stand at that podium and start with speaking in Te Reo, addressing and acknowledging whānau, hapu & iwi in the affected areas. More of that please. It sends shivers of Pride up my spine when I hear it. — Michael Bain (@mikejbain) March 5, 2021

Just having a wee moment hearing @KiriAllan starting out in extensive te reo just now. ❤️ — Julie Fairey (@juliefairey) March 5, 2021

Allan was once a commercial lawyer and business consultant focusing on forestry, horticulture, apiculture and dairy assets across the East Coast.

Now she is known as the East Coast MP who also stepped into the Cabinet as Conservation Minister, Emergency Management Minister, Associate Environment Minister and Associate Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister.