Travis Barker rushed home from his band’s European tour for an 'urgent family matter'. Photo / Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly back home following a brief stint in hospital.

On Friday, Travis Barker’s band Blink-182 announced that they were postponing some of their European tour dates so that the drummer could fly home for an “urgent family matter.”

Now, an insider has told People that the Poosh founder is “back home now with her kids,” going on to say: “She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too.”

Both Kardashian and Barker’s representatives did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

Blink-182 confirmed the postponement via Instagram.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” the band wrote on their Instagram story.

The Kardashians star is already mum to son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Barker is also a dad, sharing son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

He and Kardashian have been sharing regular updates on their pregnancy journey via Instagram with baby bump photos and gender reveal clips.

Last month, Barker posted a series of pictures on Instagram that included a sweet snap of him kissing his Kardashian’s bare baby bump.

At the start of August, Kardashian also took to the social media platform to share some pictures and videos that showed her donning a bright red bikini and showing off her pregnant belly. In one video, she could be seen floating across a pool on an inflatable.

The couple, who wed in May 2022, announced in June that they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy. Photo / Instagram

Kardashian then got candid about her “joy” during her fourth pregnancy in the post’s caption.

“Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honour and joy,” she shared.

Barker expressed his love for his wife in the comments section, writing, “The most beautiful.”