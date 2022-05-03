Post Malone is set to become a dad. Photo / Getty Images

Post Malone is going to be a father.

In an interview with TMZ the rapper announced he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together, "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad."

"Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Sources told the publication the couple celebrated the news over the weekend with a private party with friends and family in Southern California.

While it is not yet known who Malone is dating as she has chosen to spend very little time in the spotlight, TMZ reports the couple have been "happy privately building their relationship" and are excited to welcome a child together.

There has been no announcement on when the baby is due.

Many media outlets have taken to Twitter to congratulate the singer, iHeart Radio said "Post Malone is going to be a dad!!! Congratulations!"

E! News said "Now we wanna say CONGRATULATIONS! Post Malone is going to be a DAD."

Now we wanna say CONGRATULATIONS! Post Malone is going to be a DAD. https://t.co/t6nOczNw11 pic.twitter.com/TNGHJYqonC — E! News (@enews) May 3, 2022

In addition to the rapper's exciting news, he announced with a Tweet that he is releasing his latest album Twelve Carat Toothache next month on June 3.

Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd https://t.co/Hk4TwTLtJX — twelve carat toothache (@PostMalone) April 27, 2022

The rapper said the album speaks "more to how I'm feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream".

It is set to feature some big names in the music industry like Doja Cat, The Weeknd and The Kid LAROI.