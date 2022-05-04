The series will likely be 'wrapped up' in the coming months. Photo / Supplied

The series will likely be 'wrapped up' in the coming months. Photo / Supplied

Award-winning children's show Bluey will not be cancelled after three seasons despite reports from an inside source at the show's Brisbane production studio that claimed otherwise.

Launched in 2018 on the ABC in Australia, Bluey captured the hearts of millions, cleaning up a number of overseas accolades and attracting A-lister talents like Natalie Portman for speaking roles.

According to a report, the young actor, whose identity has been kept anonymous, has had her voice mature, leaving producers with the uneasy decision to either re-cast the role or end the show.

"It has been one of if not the hardest and most heartbreaking decision the producers have had to make," an insider at Bluey's production studio told the Daily Mail.

"The show is obviously so profitable. But its legacy is also seen as more important than anything else so the idea is to go out on a high."

The show won a Kids Emmy in 2019 for its Sleepytime episode and later picked up the Best Animated Series award at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.

Yet according to Bluey's distributor, Ludo Studio, the rumours are inaccurate.

The show attracted A-lister talents like Natalie Portman for speaking roles. Photo / Getty Images

A spokesperson told news.com.au: "We absolutely love Bluey and there are no plans to end the show.

"We always finish a season before planning the next one and right now we're halfway through series three and really excited about the future – we can't wait to share new episodes."