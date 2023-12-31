Dua Lipa performing in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

Dua Lipa has reportedly pulled a music video worth hundreds of thousands of pounds as she apparently decided it was “insensitive” amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The 28-year-old singer is said to have “secretly” shot the promo – which is thought to have included explosions as well as fighting crowds and “chaos” – before Hamas’ brutal bombardment of Israel on October 7.

A music insider told The Sun about how it was pulled after “emergency meetings” among Lipa’s team: “A video was shot for Dua Lipa’s forthcoming campaign last September.

”At its heart the video was playful but contained themes of chaos – including car crashes, demolition, explosions, fireworks and crowds fighting. Dua and her team decided that it would be insensitive for the video to come out given what has happened on and since October 7.”

The big budget music video included hundreds of extras and would have coincided with the run-up to the release of her third studio album in 2024.

On October 7, terror group Hamas launched an attack on Israel that slaughtered at least 1200 people and sparked the ongoing Gaza conflict.

In a statement posted to her Instagram that month, outraged Dua said: “With each passing day, my heart aches for the people of Israel and Palestine. Grief for the lives lost in the horrifying attacks in Israel.

”Grief as I witness the unprecedented suffering in Gaza, where 2.2 million souls, half of them children, endure unimaginable hardships.

”For now, I desperately hope for a ceasefire in Gaza and urge governments to halt the unfolding crisis. Our hope lies in finding the empathy to recognise this dire humanitarian situation.”

It is not known which track accompanied the apparently axed video.

The first single from the record, Houdini, reached No. 2 in the UK charts and No. 13 in the NZ charts when it was released in November.