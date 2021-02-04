Police called to Marilyn Manson's home after 'disturbing' incident

Police were called to Marilyn Manson's Hollywood home after reports of a "disturbing incident".

Two days after the 52-year-old rocker was accused of abuse by his former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood and four other women on Monday, Manson's friend called the Los Angeles Police Department because they were concerned they couldn't get in contact with the singer for several hours.

According to TMZ, officers attended his Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday and attempted to carry out a welfare check.

However, the news outlet was told by a law enforcement source that while the cops failed to get the singer out of the property, his representative insisted he is not in any harm and just didn't want to leave his house.

It was also reported by The Sun that police were called because of a "disturbing incident", while a witness told the publication there was a group of people loitering outside the property.

The eyewitness said: "No music but raised voices, and people in the garden just metres from the cops."

Wood, 33, has accused Marilyn of "grooming" her when she was a teenager and alleged he "horrifically abused" her throughout their relationship.

She said in a statement: "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.

Marilyn Manson has called the allegations against him 'horrible distortions of reality'. Photo / AP

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Manson has branded the allegations against him "horrible distortions of reality".

And he insisted all his relationships have been "entirely consensual" and accused the women of trying to "misrepresent the past".

He said: "Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

