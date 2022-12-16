Ash and Pikachu, centre, have entertained generations of fans for 25 years. Photo / The Pokémon Company

Ash and Pikachu, centre, have entertained generations of fans for 25 years. Photo / The Pokémon Company

In news that is sure to disappoint plenty of 90s and 00s kids out there, the Pokémon anime is set to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu.

After 25 years, 23 movie and over 1200 episodes, the iconic duo have reached the end of their on-screen journey.

Announcing the news at the end of the latest episode to air in Japan, it’s been revealed that an 11-part series starting in January will wrap up the duo’s stories.

Then, a brand new series with a new cast will air in Japan starting from April. Liko and Roy will be the new central duo, with the story taking place in Paldea, a new region in the Pokémon world introduced in the games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which were released last month.

There is no current airing date for the English-language version.

Ash and Pikachu’s departure from the franchise has shocked many fans, but comes a month after Ash completed his long-held goal of becoming the world’s greatest Pokémon trainer, becoming the World Champion after a four-part battle against Leon.

Writing on Twitter, Ash’s current English voice actress, Sarah Natochenny said it had been a privilege to voice the character for 17 years.

“No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come.”

It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I'll keep him present for all of us in every way I can. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UZxPO4xD6E — Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) December 16, 2022

His original voice actress, Veronica Taylor, admitted her shock online, writing “I guess I’d never considered Ash’s journey ending”.

The Pokémon anime first premiered in Japan on April 1, 1997, before the English dub arrived in America the following year. The series has aired continuously since and has produced nearly 500 more episodes than The Simpsons. The anime helped grow the popularity of the video game franchise around the world, and it is estimated to be among the most profitable media franchises of all time.

The release of the mobile game Pokémon Go in 2016 briefly took over the world as millions trialled the game, which requires in-person interactions. In a sign of the franchise’s continued popularity, last month Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold 10 million units in the first three days of release, with Nintendo announcing it had broken the company’s records for the “highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days”.

The current series of the anime, Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys, is expected to premiere in New Zealand on Netflix sometime in 2023.