Following a battle with breast cancer, Pokemon’s Rachael Lillis has died. The actor’s family, fans and co-stars flood social media with tributes.
The actress who voiced Misty and Jessie in Pokemon has died at the age of 46, reports Variety.
Rachael Lillis, who starred in the Pokemon TV series, films and video games, lost her battle with breast cancer on August 10 after she was diagnosed in May.
Sister Laurie Orr and Lillis’ Pokemon co-star Veronica Taylor, voice of Ash Ketchum, announced the news of her death on social media.
Taylor wrote on Instagram: “Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performance as Pokemon’s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved,” she continued.