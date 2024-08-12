Read More: Pokemon Go brings father and son together

She went on: “Rachael was so thankful for all of the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled with cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately.”

Orr revealed on Lillis’ GoFundMe page that her sister’s health had only begun to deteriorate in her final week.

“She passed peacefully Saturday night, without pain, and for that we are grateful. She is with God, the angels and family that has passed before her, surrounded by infinite love,” she shared.

“Unfortunately, regrettably, I was not with her, it was just this past week that she was starting to decline. This was unexpected and we are completely grief-stricken. We ask for peace, for now, as her family grieves this loss.”

Fans have flooded social media with tributes to the beloved voice actor, with one writing on X, formerly Twitter: “This is such sad news! Pokemon was and still is a huge part of my life so it’s like a part of me is gone now.”

Another wrote: “She’s extraordinary beautiful talented actress to voice every character from Pokemon and She will be missed and loved by her fans and friends.”

The Pokemon X page also praised the late star and her contributions to the show: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rachael Lillis. Her performance in the Pokemon animated series will be cherished by the many fans who grew up with the characters she brought to life with her special talent.”

The Pokemon series centres around a universe in which humans live together with creatures known as Pokemon, who have a variety of different species and special superpowers.

According to IMDB, Lillis’ voice was used in 423 Pokemon episodes between 1997 and 2015.