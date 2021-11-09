Podcast: Kita Mean and Anita Wig'lit reunite for Kita and Anita's Happy Hour

Anita Wig'lit and Kita Mean have reunited for a brand new podcast! Photo / Supplied

They are local nightlife legends, social media stars, and became household names with their turn on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

Now, drag queens Kita Mean and Anita Wig'lit are stepping into the recording booth for a new ZM and iHeartRadio podcast.

Kita and Anita's Happy Hour brings the two entertainers together for a new weekly show that will see them put a camp spin on the week's news, discuss the biggest LGBT+ stories happening around the world, and dissect what's going on in pop culture.

In the first episode, the two discuss life under lockdown that's preventing them from performing, before diving into trends they discovered during Halloween and the recent health woes of Queen Elizabeth II – who Anita memorably impersonated on Drag Race.

Kita Mean (centre) and Anita Wig;lit (third from right) featured on the first season of Drag Race Down Under. Photo / TVNZ

Kita Mean, who triumphed over some tough Australian competition to win the first season of Drag Race Down Under, said: "After months of being locked away, growing hair in places I didn't now could harbour fur, it is so good to be back in action alongside my gal pal Anita.

"We are always trouble when we get together so this new pod is just what we all need. It's stupidly entertaining and I can't wait to share our unique brand of silliness with everyone!"

Anita Wig'lit, who was named the unofficial 'Miss Congeniality' by fans after her untimely exit on Drag Race, said: "I'm outrageously excited to be working with Kita on this Podcast! We have been best friends for over a decade and our friendship has been full of non-stop ridiculous banter, jokes and silliness! I'm very excited to be sharing this podcast with the world!"

Listeners and fans of the pair can also get involved in the podcast with the segment I-Need-A Excuse, where Kita and Anita will offer excuses to those needing to get out of a tricky situation - whether at work, school, family, or in their personal lives!

Fans who want to get in touch can email kitaandanita@nzme.co.nz

Together, Kita and Anita host the long-running show Drag Wars, and co-own Caluzzi Cabaret and Phoenix Cabaret on Auckland's Karangahape Rd. The two co-hosted the TVNZ On Demand reality show House of Drag before their Drag Race appearances.

Each episode comes out on Wednesday afternoons. You can subscribe to Kita and Anita's Happy Hour on iHeartRadio, ZM Online, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.