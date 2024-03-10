After turning Auckland pink over the weekend, Pink shared her gratitude for New Zealand in an Instagram post as Eden Park announced the pop star broke attendance records at the stadium being the first female headliner to grace the venue’s stage in its 120-year history.

The iconic singer took over New Zealand cities this week as she crosses the world on her Summer Carnival tour. After performing to a crowd of 37,000 in Dunedin on Tuesday, her concerts at Eden Park on Friday and Saturday drew scores more people to the stadium.

Her Friday show correlated with International Women’s Day and ended up marking two major firsts for the Mt Eden venue.

The pink fever has been well-received by the artist, who thanked her Kiwi fans for supporting her in an Instagram post.

“I can’t stop smiling, thank you to everyone who partied with us at the #SummerCarnivalTour across New Zealand,” the singer wrote.

“The gravity of being the first female to headline Eden Park, New Zealand’s national stadium, isn’t lost on me. Getting to do it on International Women’s Day made it even sweeter,” she added. “Thanks for making me feel right at home (and for the Perky Nanas). See you next time.”

In a reply to Pink’s post, Eden Park (@edenparknz) thanked the star for putting on a show for Kiwis and smashing their previous records in the process.

“Thank you for making history by breaking concert attendance records at the spiritual home of the All Blacks and turning Eden Park pink for two unforgettable nights,” the venue’s page wrote.

In a press release from the venue, it was announced that Eden Park hosted over 100,000 people over both nights, which broke attendance records and made Pink “the first female headline artist to grace the iconic venue in its 120-year history.”

Eden Park’s CEO Nick Sautner shared his enthusiasm for the success of Pink’s New Zealand leg of her tour, saying that the “passion and excitement” in the lead-up to her shows at the venue was “unparalleled.

“Not only do events like Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour, which was brought to New Zealand by Live Nation, provide an unforgettable spectacle for fans, they showcase Auckland as a vibrant city,” said Sautner.

”Beyond the social impact, the economic benefit to our local businesses and city that comes from hosting the two Pink concerts is expected to be substantial. From increased domestic tourism and hospitality to the jobs created for more than 2,000 people who work at each concert and the increased business opportunities, the financial benefits of hosting a global superstar like Pink are widespread.”

Pink performed at Eden Park on March 8 to a crowd of over 50,000, marking a first for the venue on International Women's Day. Photo / Carson Bluck

Over the past two years, Eden Park has been host to three Women’s World Cups and is the venue of choice for the nation’s major sporting, cultural and music events.

“Pink’s performances are fresh on the back of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, RWC 2021 (played in 2022), and the Women’s Cricket World Cup. We are a proud New Zealand icon that celebrates equality and inclusion through actions and events,” said Sautner.

”Collaborations with iconic artists like Pink undoubtedly contribute to our community and country. The weekend’s performances marked a milestone in the history of both Pink and Eden Park, leaving a legacy for everyone fortunate enough to be a part of it,” he concluded.