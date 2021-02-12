Pink records an uplifting duet with her 9-year-old daughter, Willow

Pink and her daughter Willow have released a song called 'Cover Me In Sunshine'. Photo / Instagram

Pink has recorded a duet with her daughter in the hope of bringing "sweetness, sunshine and comfort" to the world.

The 41-year-old singer and Willow, 9, have joined forces to make Cover Me In Sunshine, and the chart-topping pop star has revealed she's hoping to help lift spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pink - who also has Jameson, 4, with Carey Hart - explained: "This past year has been so many things for us. Sad, lonely, scary, yes. It's also been quiet, reflective and a great teacher.

"Willow and I find comfort in music, so we're putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort, too."

Pink discussed the track on social media, admitting she loved recording with her daughter.

She said in an Instagram video: "So we all know this year has been different and challenging and, at times, terrifying and tumultuous and angsty and all the things.

"I personally find comfort in music. I find comfort in song. I love singing with my daughter.

"It made us feel happy. So we're going to put it out for no other reason than that we hope that the song makes you feel happy. I thought we'd put it out around Valentine's Day as a big ol' hug and a kiss from us to all of y'all."

Pink and other members of her close family were diagnosed with coronavirus during the early stages of the pandemic, and at the time, she urged people to take the virus seriously.

She explained: "I got it the second-worst [out of my family]; I'm 40, I have asthma and I'm fit as a fiddle. It's not just affecting people over 65."