Pink marked the milestone on Sunday, almost two decades after she married motocross racer Carey Hart in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

The 44-year-old pop star marked the milestone on Sunday, almost two decades after she married motocross racer Carey Hart in Costa Rica in 2006. She confessed they nearly called it quits before the anniversary but she feels “proud” to have made it “to the other side”.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, she wrote: “Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest.”

She went on to add: “When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust.

”It’s ... hard. But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five. I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year.“

Pink – who has two children Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6, with Carey – concluded by writing: “I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock.

”The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you and I love us. #18years #improudofyou #family.”

Carey also noted the wedding anniversary and reflected on the 22 years since they first met in his own Instagram post, writing: “In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together. Raise two amazing children, travel the world, go on adventures, love, argue, make up, support each other, laugh, cry, laugh more, break up, get back together, party, mourn, grow, and a million other things.

”There is no one else on this planet I’d rather do it with than you. 22 years in each other [sic] lives and I’m looking forward to the next 22. As long as you don’t kill me first ... Love you baby!!!!! Happy anniversary.”