Pink will perform her Summer Carnival tour in New Zealand this week. Photo / Getty Images

Pink will perform to just over 130,000 New Zealanders across three shows this week, marking the first time she has played to her Kiwi fans since 2018. Ahead of her concerts, the Herald looks at how touring contributes to the three-time Grammy winner’s impressive net worth.

Pink - born Alecia Beth Moore - is one of the most recognisable names in pop music. From her rebellious nature to the jaw-dropping stunts she performs on stage and all the angsty tunes in between, she has become a force to be reckoned with.

Having launched into the music industry at the tender age of 15, she solidified herself as one to watch when she released her chart-topping debut album Can’t Take Me Home. Going on to have a hugely successful nearly 30-year-long career, Pink has sold-out stadium tours, won countless awards - including three Grammys and built an impressive net worth.

Now touring New Zealand as part of her Summer Carnival World Tour, the Herald looks at just how much the mother of two’s wealth amounts to, and how her current tour will contribute to it.

What is Pink’s net worth?

Pink performs at Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento, California on October 12, 2023. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Along with her high-grossing tours, endorsement deals and over 90 million records sold worldwide, the star doesn’t appear to be short for cash.

Wealth website Celebrity Net Worth has placed Pink at having an estimated worth of US$200 million ($328 million).

Pink’s career history

The popstar has had a long and successful career becoming one of the world’s best selling artists, but she didn’t start out on the music path, she started as a competitive gymnast until she was 12 years old - explains her acrobatic performances now doesn’t it? By the time the teen reached high school, she was chasing a music career and began making a name for herself in Philadelphia by joining multiple local singing clubs.

At 15, Pink took a vital step in her career and auditioned for Basic Instinct - a girl group that would soon disband without releasing a single album. While the group was no longer, the singer was only just beginning and caught the ear of iconic record producer L.A. Reid was so impressed, he suggested she work as a solo artist. Soon after, the pop star’s career began making headway.

In 2000, she released her debut album Can’t Take Me Home that featured the Billboard Top 100 charting song There You Go. Riding the high of her near-overnight success, Pink sensationally teamed up with Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim and Mýa for the Moulin Rouge song, Lady Marmalade, which saw her win her first Grammy Award. By the end of that year, the star released her second album, Missundaztood.

Where a lot of artists don’t succeed with their sophomore album, Pink was seeing more success than ever and sold over 13 million copies worldwide. Rebranding from a white R&B singer, to a rock inspired pop singer worked for her audience and the star drew on her own life experiences to write more vulnerable songs such as Just Like A Pill and Don’t Let Me Get Me. But she knew the importance of giving her fans something fun so she also produced the hit tune, Get the Party Started for the album.

As Pink’s career began to flourish, her personal life did too. In 2003 she proposed to professional motocross racer, Carey Hart with the couple tying the knot in Costa Rica in January 2006. In a twist of events, the couple briefly separated in 2008 with the star turning to music to help her through the separation, releasing her fifth studio album, Funhouse. It peaked at number one on multiple world charts including in New Zealand and Australia as well as number two on the US Billboard 200.

Following Pink and Hart’s reunion in 2010, they went on to welcome their two children, Willow in 2011 and Jameson in 2016.

Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and Carey Hart attend the 2022 American Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Learning to balance both motherhood and a career, wasn’t something that stopped Pink’s creative endeavours. After releasing The Truth About Love in 2012, the star teamed up with City and Colour main man, Dallas Green to create Rose Ave - an album released under the band name You+Me in 2014. It debuted at number four on the Billboard 200.

Taking a short break from the industry following its release, the star returned three years later in 2017 with her album, Beautiful Trauma, which once again topped the charts around the world, including in New Zealand, Australia and the US and saw her become the highest grossing artist in 2019.

In the years following, she received even more Grammy nominations, a Hollywood star and released her her ninth studio album, Trustfall, in February 2023.

Pink’s highest-grossing tour

Throughout the years, Pink has embarked on nine world tours including the Truth About Love tour which saw 140 shows across Australia, Europe and North America and grossed $184 million ($301.8m).

While the 2013 tour became the third highest-grossing tour of the year behind Bon Jovi, and Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson The Immortal World Tour, its record-breaking ticket sales were no match for the singer’s 2018 Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Pink performing during her Beautiful Trauma World Tour at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Coming in at an impressive $397.3 million ($651.68m) box office gross, the 156 date tour was not only the second-highest grossing tour of all time by a solo female artist, but also the highest-grossing tour of the 2010s by a female artist, according to Billboard. The tour included six New Zealand shows and saw performances of Pink’s Beautiful Trauma and Hurts 2B Human albums.

The popstar’s Summer Carnival tour is estimated to be her largest grossing yet. As of October 2023, Billboard reported the tour had grossed $257.6 million ($422.6m). This does not include her most recent Australian shows, her New Zealand shows and her upcoming concerts across Europe, Canada and America.

Pink’s endorsement deals and partnerships

As well as creating music and touring for her fans, Pink also generates income through her multiple endorsement deals and partnerships. Over the years, the popstar has partnered with the likes of CoverGirl, Pepsi, V8 Supercars Australia and Pfizer - where she donated $1 million to help encourage fans to receive the Covid vaccine.

Celebrity Net Worth reported the star made an estimated $50 million ($82m) from deals between June 2017 and 2018, with estimations she earned the same between June 2018 and 2019.

Between June 2019 and 2020, it’s estimated she made $45 million ($73m) in endorsement deals and partnerships.

Elsewhere, Pink has founded her own wine brand, Two Wolves, which is made on her 18-acre (3-hectare) Santa Barbara County organic vineyard. The brand creates multiple wine blends that are sold across America and Australia.

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, Kiwi celebs we can’t help but love and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.











