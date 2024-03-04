Dunedin’s St Paul’s Cathedral was lit up to celebrate the arrival of American pop singer Pink in the city. Pink will perform at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

After touching down in Dunedin, international pop superstar Pink has been getting acquainted with the city ahead of her sell-out show at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The singer took to Instagram to share with her 10.7 million followers some of the more innocuous sights around the Edinburgh of the South, including the facade of local barber Mo Cuts, a poster advertising her records on the window of Relics Music Store, a graffitied alley, and Cadbury’s Pinky and Perky Nana chocolate bars.

She captioned the post simply “Dunedin”, with a “metal horns” emoji.

It is believed the singer, her entourage and some equipment arrived in the city on two Boeing 737-838s and a private jet from Perth, following a show in that city on Saturday.

The city has been inundated with fans of the singer, congesting accommodation and driving Airbnb costs to $1000 a night for a room.

To help ease the accommodation, demand the Dunedin City Council has converted the Victoria Rd car park into a temporary campervan area.

Despite the accommodation concerns, the tens of thousands of people heading to Dunedin are expected to bring in a large payday for the city’s economy.

American singer Pink to Instagram to document some of Dunedin's more innocuous sights, including a display of Cadbury's Pinky bars.

This will be Pink’s third time performing at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium.

When she was last in the country in 2018, her husband pro-motocross rider Carey Hart took to exploring the Coromandel as part of a two-day shoot for his Fox Racing team.

Sharing videos and photos with his 865,000 followers, Hart has been enthusing about his “epic” adventures and admiring the Kiwi landscape.

After hearing about a racing event in Timaru on social media, Hart signed up for the event despite not racing in about six months, earning himself fourth place.

Despite his celebrity status, low-key Hart was happy to prepare for his race in among all the local competitors.



