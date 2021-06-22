Piers Morgan shut down by Joan Collins over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry question

Piers Morgan was shut down by Dame Joan Collins over a question about the royals. Photo / ITV

Piers Morgan was shut down by Dame Joan Collins over a question about the royals. Photo / ITV

Piers Morgan was left stunned when Dame Joan Collins refused to answer his question about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Morgan has made a name for himself as a staunch critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and infamously stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after refusing to back down from his criticism of Meghan Markle.

Dame Joan Collins, who joined Morgan for an interview on his series Life Stories, made it known she wasn't going weigh in on any royal drama, The Independent reports.

Dame Joan Collins refused to answer Piers Morgan's question. Photo / ITV

Morgan asked her: "What do you make of what's going on with the British royal family now, with Meghan, Harry, the feud, with [Prince] William, [Prince] Charles?"

"My lips are sealed on that subject," the Dynasty star replied. But it was what she said next that could be interpreted as an epic burn towards Morgan.

She added: "I just don't want to go on national TV and say what I think about Meghan and Harry, because look what happened to you."

Morgan appeared to read into her comments as support of his own views and replied: "Exactly - thank you."

The controversial presenter claimed earlier this week it was not his comments about the Duchess of Sussex that got him fired.

ITV didn't get rid of me.

I left GMB because I declined to apologise for disbelieving Princess Pinocchio.

But I still work for ITV, as you'll see tomorrow when my Life Stories show with @Joancollinsdbe airs at 9pm. https://t.co/ez48HoXkiA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 19, 2021

"ITV didn't get rid of me. I left GMB because I declined to apologise for disbelieving Princess Pinocchio," he shared on his Twitter account and plugged his interview with Collins which aired on the network.

The 55-year-old broadcaster clashed with his former co-host Alex Beresford on Good Morning Britain following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After a staggering 40,000 complaints about his on-air comments, where he downplayed Markle's mental health struggles, he resigned from the talk show.