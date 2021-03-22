Piers Morgan hits out at Meghan Markle following report on wedding claims

Piers Morgan has doubled down on his belief Meghan Markle lied during her Oprah Winfrey interview.

The disgraced Good Morning Britain host who dramatically stormed off the set has regularly posted about his distaste for the Duchess of Sussex since his exit from morning television a day after the interview with Oprah aired in the UK.

He has today chimed in about the royal he loves to hate after he read reports from the Daily Mail that disputed the couple's claims they married in secret before their big royal wedding in 2018.

Morgan posted on Twitter "Do we still have to believe her [Meghan Markle]?".

The TV presenter had previously alleged Markle lied throughout her interview on CBS with Oprah and was met with criticism and thousands of complaints from Good Morning Britain viewers prior to his resignation from the show.

Piers Morgan has hit out at Meghan Markle following a report that said she lied during her interview with Oprah. Photo / AP

The former Suits actress claimed she and her husband tied the knot in their garden with the Archbishop of Canterbury a few days before their formal wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, but their marriage certificate - obtained by the Sun newspaper from the General Register Office - confirms that their wedding took place at the same time it was publicised to the world.

Do we still have to believe her? https://t.co/iL6tTKHmn8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 22, 2021

Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, who drew up the licence, said:

"I'm sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.

Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo / Supplied

"What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop - or, and more likely, it was a simple rehearsal."

His new comment follows yet another Twitter post from the 55-year-old, highlighted a graphic detailing alleged "logical fallacy" in Harry and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview.

Morgan, who once said he was "ghosted" by Markle after the two met up at a pub, was very pleased with the Private Eye article, sharing it with his followers and describing it as "nice work".

- Additional reporting Bang! Showbiz